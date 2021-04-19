IPL 2021: 'When he looks back, he will regret'- Aakash Chopra on PBKS captain KL Rahul's poor strike-rate against DC

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that once Mayank Agarwal got out after a blistering knock for Punjab Kings, skipper KL Rahul should have attacked the DC bowlers against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday,

Agarwal blasted 69 runs off 36 deliveries and stitched an impressive opening stand of 122 runs with Rahul before getting out. The PBKS skipper failed to accelerate from there on, adding just 19 runs for the second wicket with Chris Gayle before falling to Kagiso Rabada.

ALSO READ| 'I asked the umpire couple of times': Rahul bats for 'wet ball' rule changes

Cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra, during his post-match analysis in a video shared on his YouTube channel, said Rahul should have replicated his much smoother knock against Rajasthan Royals.

"When Mayank Agarwal got out, KL Rahul was required to accelerate a little, something he did in the first match. He had missed out on a century, but the acceleration was there. Here also the expectation was that he would hit. He did not do that, and when he looks back, he will regret a little because the finish was not strong," said Chopra.

Chopra also commented that Rahul's poor-strike rate, despite opening the batting and being well-set, didn't allow Chris Gayle and PBKS to cross the 200-run mark; which at one point seemed very breachable.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 Full Coverage

"Gayle was also dismissed after that. You wanted to score 60-70 runs in the last five overs. You didn't score those many, and because of that you didn't reach around 220, where you should have probably reached," added Aakash Chopra.

Rahul eventually scored 61 runs off 51 balls, at a strike-rate of 119.61, and was dismissed in the 16th over.