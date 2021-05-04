'Who is replacing him Sir Sachin/Lara, Sir Garfield, Sir Viv': Karthik calls Warner's removal 'shocking and absurd'

A few days back, David Warner was removed as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team management decided to take the decision with the side languishing at the bottom position in the Indian Premier League 2021 points table. Instead of Warner, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was made the skipper of the SRH side for the rest of the tournament.

However, to the shock of many, SRH decided also decided to drop Warner from the playing XI for IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals. The move did not reap any benefits as SRH lost to RR by 55 runs on Sunday.

READ | 'I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting’: Ashish Nehra compares CSK batsman with Pakistan great

Former India spinner Murali Karthik was asked by an Australian sports journalist about his take on Warner’s removal as SRH captain. Karthik said that replacing Warner was ‘shocking and absurd’.

“Mel. Firstly replacing him was downright shocking/absurd, but u know what was the icing on the cake” he doesn’t fit into the Team combination. Seriously, suddenly, wow ur best player, one of IPL’s best suddenly doesn’t fit into ur team after having played so many yrs & 2days ago,” Karthik said on Twitter.

“So basically saying that the ones watching are in kindergarten and we don’t understand. Seriously since when did Warner not fit into the team combo. Who is replacing him Sir Sachin/Lara, Sir Garfield, Sir Viv #IPL2021,” added Karthik.

Mel..firstly replacing him was downright shocking/absurd, but u know what was the icing on the cake" he doesn't fit in to the Team combination "..Seriously,suddenly,woww ur best player,one of ipl's best suddenly doesn't fit into ur team after having played so many yrs&2days ago https://t.co/2GFMyefT0m — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) May 3, 2021

2/2.. So basically saying that the ones watching are in kindergarten and we don't understand..seriously since when did Warner not fit into the te combo.. Who is replacing him sachin/ Lara, sir Garfield, sir Viv #IPL2021 https://t.co/2GFMyefT0m — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) May 3, 2021









Former India batsman Aakash Chopra also talked Warner on his Youtube channel.

"The sun has set for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their captain has changed but not their fortunes. They have won just one of their seven encounters. They changed the combination and played Nabi with Rashid," said Chopra.

"But they didn't make him bowl at all and got very little batting as well because he came too low down. I mean it was as good as playing with three overseas players. Bhuvi was back but the form was missing for the other players," added Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON