IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Lucknow Super Giants on Day 1 and purse left

One of Indian Premier League's (IPL) new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants, were among the busiest camp on day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday for the 2022 season of the IPL, making as many as eight purchases.

Having drafted three players in KL Rahul, who was named as their skipper as well, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young uncapped Indian Ravi Bishnoi, ahead of the auction, Lucknow did not make any big-amount purchases, but roped in two of the big names players at the auction.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock turned out to be a “daylight heist ”, as termed by former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, as he joined Lucknow for INR 6.75 crore, the franchise also acquired star West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for INR 8.75 crore. England pacer Mark Wood, for INR 7.5 crore, was their third overseas purchase.

Among the Indian players were all-rounders Deepak Hooda, who made his international debut for the country on earlier this week in the ODI series against West Indies, and Krunal Pandya and senior middle-order batter Manish Pandey.

In the final session of the day 1 of the mega auction, Lucknow bought promising uncapped Indian pacer Avesh Khan for record INR 10 crore, making him the costliest uncapped player in auction history. Avesh, who was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, had finished as the second-highest wicket-taker last season with 24 wickets. Lucknow also roped in another uncapped pacer in Ankit Singh Rajpoot for INR 50 lakh.

Lucknow will head into the second day with a remaining purse of INR7.85 crore to fill in 13 slots.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Drafted Players – KL Rahul (INR 17 Crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 Crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 Crore)

Players Bought – Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 Crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.60 Crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 Crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 Crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 Crore), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh) and Mark Wood (INR 7.50 Crore)

Budget Remaining – INR 7.85 Crore

Player Slots Remaining – 13

Overseas Slots Remaining – 4