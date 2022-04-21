IPL 2022: CSK's Adam Milne ruled out for the rest of the season; Sri Lanka youngster confirmed as replacement

The Chennai Super Kings have signed Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the remainder of the 2022 Indian Premier League. New Zealand's Milne had suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. (Follow IPL Coverage)

The official Twitter profile of the IPL confirmed the development.

Pathirana is a young 19-year-old medium-pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

The Sri Lanka youngster made his name for his Lasith Malinga-esque bowling action during the 2022 edition of the U19 WC, and took 7 wickets in four games in the global tournament.

Last week, the Chennai Super Kings faced another massive setback when their star INR 14 crore acquisition Deepak Chahar was officially ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The franchise, however, hasn't announced a replacement for the India bowler.

The Chennai Super Kings endured a poor start to their season under new captain Ravindra Jadeja, having lost four opening games before registering a first win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With one win in six matches, the CSK are reeling at ninth position in the IPL 2022 table and are only ahead of the Mumbai Indians, who are yet to open their account in the season.

The two sides will be meeting later on Thursday in a bid to make some recovery after disappointing performances in the season so far.

The Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the table in the Indian Premier League this season with 10 points in six matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants make the remainder of the top-4.