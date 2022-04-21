'If I were at MI, I'd have bowled him': Harbhajan says Indian youngster has potential to be 'spin-bowling all-rounder'

The Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table in the 2022 Indian Premier League with no wins in six games so far. The Rohit Sharma-led MI are the only franchise yet to open its account in the current edition of the tournament, and will be aiming to end the disappointing streak when it meets Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The two most successful IPL franchises are enduring their worst-ever seasons so far, with CSK currently ninth in the points table (one win in six matches). (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Also read: ‘Ricky Ponting said we have two options...’: Axar Patel reveals how a speech turned things for Covid-hit Delhi Capitals

Even in their worst season, however, there have been a few positives for the side including the emergence of youngster Tilak Varma. The 19-year-old youngster has made significant contributions in the middle and the lower-middle order for the Mumbai Indians, and has impressed the fans and former cricketers alike with his positive approach with the bat – regardless of the situation.

However, former Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh believes that Varma has not been utilised properly with the ball. The youngster has bowled only two overs in the IPL so far, and the former Indian spinner believes that Varma can be given more overs, especially during the middle stages of the innings.

“If I were there, I would've certainly bowled him more. He has good action for an off-spinner. In one game, he bowled the first over of the innings; I don't think he should be bowled at the start but you can certainly bowl him through the middle overs,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda ahead of the side's game against CSK.

The former Indian off-spinner further said that Varma has the potential to represent India in the future.

“If you can work on his bowling, he could be the spin-bowling all-rounder for Mumbai Indians. He has that capability. He could be someone who can score runs, and win games for MI. He also has the caliber to represent India in the future.”