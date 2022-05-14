Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Corbin Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement
cricket

IPL 2022: Corbin Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Nathan Coulter-Nile(IPLt20.com)
Nathan Coulter-Nile(IPLt20.com)
Published on May 14, 2022 10:17 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler.

He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of 20 Lakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 ipl nathan coulter-nile + 1 more
ipl 2022 ipl nathan coulter-nile
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out