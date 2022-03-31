'I asked 'You sure you don't want to captain one more season?' He said no': CSK batter reveals conversation with Dhoni

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni pulled off a… well, MS Dhoni. On the eve of the season opener, CSK announced that Dhoni had handed over the captaincy of the side to Ravindra Jadeja, brining an end to MSD's glorious 12-year-long career as Chennai Super Kings captain in the IPL. While a change in guard was expected, imagine the plight of those players who had joined CSK for the first time and were looking for an opportunity to play under Dhoni. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

While CSK had retained most of the team, the likes of Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and many more had come aboard the squad. One of them is New Zealand batter Devon Conway, who is expected to play a major role with CSK this season. The one thing however, which Conway wouldn't be able to do is play under Dhoni. The opening batter has in fact revealed that he even had a conversation with Dhoni hoping the former CSK skipper would change his mind.

"I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, 'you're sure you don't want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?' But he said, 'No, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool'," Conway said in a video shared by CSK on their Twitter handle.

Conway then shared a moment with Dhoni and Jadeja that he holds close to his heart and explained the aura around the two CSK superstars.

"A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better They are just normal men, normal grown guys, just down to earth. No aura about them, easy to get along with and easy to talk to. So it’s been really good to interact with those two legends of Indian cricket," he said.