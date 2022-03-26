IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

The 15th IPL edition is set to begin with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Notably, both teams will have new players in the leadership role. Chennai Super Kings on Thursday announced that Dhoni has handed over the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja after steering the team to four IPL titles. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise since 2012, will be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, who was snapped up by the franchise for a staggering ₹12.25 crore in the recent mega auction. Shreyas has been in the form of his life. Jadeja's case is no different. Chennai had defeated Kolkata in all three games including the final last season. Overall, the four-time champions have won 18 games out of 27 against the Kolkata franchise. The lucrative T20 league is finally seeing a return to India after its UAE spell, and it will be the first time since 2011 that 10 teams will compete in the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (March 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl