IPL 2022: David Warner bowled over by Rishabh Pant, names one shot he wants to learn from Delhi Capitals captain

As David Warner gets ready to play his first game of the IPL 2022, the Australia opener did not hold back his praise for his captain at Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant. Pant has made a huge name for himself in a short period of time and while at times, he can make you pull out your own hair over his debatable shot selection, the fact of the matter is that Pant is an integral part of any team he plays for. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

While Warner is a class batter himself, he is in awe of Pant and in fact wants to learn one particular shot the Delhi Capitals captain excels at. "I am looking forward to bat. I want to see how I can learn to play those one-handed shots. I am always against him usually when I am playing against him but obviously being a part of the Indian team as well," Warner said in a statement.

"I am excited. I can't wait to be at the other end with him as well around the middle. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle. Like I said, I am excited and pumped."

Warner, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following a poor season with the franchise, was purchased by the Capitals at the mega-auction in February for ₹6.25 crore. This will be Warner's return to the IPL franchise he was part of way back in 2008 and besides having a point to prove with the bat, he is keen to be working with former Australia teammate Ricky Ponting, who is DC’s coach. "Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him," added Warner.

With one win from two matches, the Capitals are currently placed seventh and with three teams yet to open their account a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday can see DC make a huge leap in the points table.

"We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament," mentioned Warner.