IPL 2022, DC predicted XI vs PBKS: With play-offs at stake, Delhi Capitals ready to make wholesale changes

After securing a thumping eight-wicket victory over third-placed Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will look to produce a similar effort when they lock horns against Punjab Kings. Both the franchises have endured a similar fate in the ongoing edition, making the tie on Monday extremely crucial. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

The Delhi camp has endured multiple blows due to Covid-19 so far in the campaign. Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh had tested positive for the virus and were forced to sit out. The latest member to join the list of absentee is Prithvi Shaw, who was down with typhoid but has now been discharged from the hospital.

With very little update on Shaw's return and both KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh failing at the top, Delhi could combine Seifert with David Warner to open the innings.

The good news for Delhi is Marsh's return to form. The right-handed batter scored 89 off 62 deliveries in the previous encounter against SRH.

Meanwhile, the focus will also be on Rishabh Pant, who is going through a lean patch.

Rovman Powell has emerged to be a great asset and has time and again proved his worth by hitting fours and sixes.

If we take a long at the bowlers, Chetan Sakariya produced a solid display. Khaleel Ahmed, who missed the previous encounter due to a niggle, is likely to return to playing XI.

DC predicted XI vs PBKS:

Openers: David Warner, Tim Seifert

Middle-order: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel

Power-hitter: Rovman Powell

Spin: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

Pace: Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya

Changes in playing XI: Tim Seifert walks in for Anrich Nortje. Ripal Patel could be included in place of KS Bharat.

Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points but are placed two positions above their opponent, courtesy to a healthy NRR of 0.210.

