First case of Covid-19 reported in IPL 2022 as Delhi Capitals' support staff member tests positive

The Delhi Capitals camp has been hit by Covid-19 after it was confirmed that team physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for the virus.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for Covid-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," a statement released by the IPL read.

As of now, it is unknown if any further member from the Capitals set-up has contracted the virus, but chances of any players getting affected are slim given how the players are sticking to their practice sessions ahead of DC's next IPL 2022 tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

DC’s last IPL match was against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, which they won by 44 runs, which could mean that Farhart may have contracted Covid-19 while travelling from one venue to another. However, the franchise is set to make an official announcement.

Farhart had joined DC in August of 2019, ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL. Previously, he was with the Indian men’s cricket team having come aboard BCCI in 2015. He was the go-to physio with Team India before his contracted with them expired after the end of the 2019 World Cup. Farhart has also worked with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the past.

