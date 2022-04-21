'Where am I going?': 33-year-old India player leaves fans guessing with hint at potential IPL return

The 2022 Indian Premier League has seen a number of youngsters making their mark in the edition. Many young players across the participating franchises have delivered match-winning performances for their sides in the tournament so far; however, it hasn't only been the IPL for young talents. A number of senior stars have also turned out in style to become their sides' ‘MVP’, like Dinesh Karthik, who has stunned the fans and former cricketers alike with his incredible power-hitting skills during the death overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Also read: Watch: David Warner recreates famous 'Pushpa' pose after steering DC to dominant 9-wicket win over PBKS

And it seems the edition is set to welcome another senior player in the competition. Dhawal Kulkarni, the 33-year-old pacer who has represented India in 12 ODIs and 2 T20Is, has posted a cryptic tweet over his potential return to the tournament.

Kulkarni has represented Mumbai Indians (2008-2013, 2020-2021), Rajasthan Royals (2014-2015, 2018-2019), and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) in the IPL so far, having played in 92 matches (86 wickets).

“Where am I going ???!!” Kulkarni wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Interestingly, it was reported earlier by the Times of India that Kulkarni might be joining the Mumbai Indians for the remainder of the 2022 season. The MI are off to their worst-ever start in the tournament, having lost all of their first six games.

MI's bowling attack has faced significant criticism and it might be a possibility that the side would want to bolster its pace bowling lineup with the inclusion of Kulkarni.

A horribly out-of-form Mumbai Indians are on the verge of elimination with six straight losses and Rohit Sharma and Co will have to get the better off Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to stay afloat. Mumbai Indians bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and comprising Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin among others has been one of the weakest link as they have been taken to cleaners by the opposition.

