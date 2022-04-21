Watch: David Warner recreates famous 'Pushpa' pose after steering DC to dominant 9-wicket win over PBKS

The Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic 9-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. With the win, the Rishabh Pant-led side jumped to the sixth spot in the IPL 2022 table. After bowling the PBKS out on merely 115, the Capitals chased down the target in merely 10.5 overs, with Prithvi Shaw (41) and David Warner (61*) steering the side to a dominant victory at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Warner has been in fine form in the edition so far, registering his third-successive 50+ score for the Capitals. Off the field, Warner remains almost as consistent with his funny antics on social media profiles, where he often shares Instagram reels recreating scenes and dances from Indian movies. Over the past few days, a number of players have re-enacted the famous ‘Pushpa’ pose and following the win against PBKS, Warner also did the same.

As he came back to the dressing room following the game, the Aussie batter did the famous pose.

Watch:

He hit 10 fours and one six in his 30-ball knock. The left-handed batter also went past 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings. "Form is temporary, class is permanent," the 35-year-old said when asked about his recent scoring run.

"For me, it's about sticking to the basics and knowing my gameplan ... I'm putting my best foot forward and trying to score runs for my team and get them off to good starts.

"At the moment, we're putting good partnership, me and Prithvi at the top, and hope that continues for rest of the tournament."

Punjab King's 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The total was chased by DC with 57 balls to spare as the team boosted their NRR (Net Run Rate).