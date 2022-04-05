IPL 2022: Gavaskar advices Chahal the magic delivery to dismiss Kohli - 'We've seen that sometimes Virat can't pick it'

As Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in Match 13 of the IPL 2022, all eyes will be on the individual battle between Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal. Teammates for several years, Kohli and Chahal were part of the RCB setup before the leg-spinner was let go by the franchise before the IPL 2022 mega-auction in February. And as fate would have it, for the first time in many years, Chahal and Kohli will come face to face and the prospect of the leg-spinner bowling to the former RCB captain has all the possibilities to make up for a fascinating contest. (Also Read: RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Live Score)

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has come up with an interesting piece of advice for Chahal for him to have a chance of dismissing his former India and RCB captain Kohli.

"Chahal would be hoping to get that googly going because we have seen that sometimes Virat Kohli cannot pick the wrong one. And therefore, that's something he would like to get going. When you are defending, yes, the bat and pad is close, but when you are looking to attack, which is what you look to do in T20 format, there is always the possibility that if you haven't picked the googly, the ball may sneak between bat and pad. So that is what Chahal will be looking to do," Chahal said on Star Sports ahead of the start of the RCB-RR match.

"Get his line right. It is so important for a googly to be bowled in the right line. He gets that he could have Kohli early. But look at his (Kohli’s) record. I mean, he has scored so many runs. Every single time he has scored runs, doesn’t matter who he is playing. So it won’t be a surprise if he scores runs today as well."

Chahal and Kohli have been teammates at RCB for eight long years and Gavaskar mentions that Kohli will be aware of all the wherewithal Chahal has to offer.

"He is a very clever bowler and knows where exactly to bowl. He bowls particular well to the left-handers and against the right-handers as well, he mixes the wrong one very cleverly. And in today's game, the thing that I am looking forward to watching is that if Kohli is batting around that time, how he bowls to him. They have faced each other so often in the nets so Kohli will know all the weapons Chahal has. And if he can get through, one it will be a big thing for RR because they will get Kohli out early and then whether it is Chahal or Ashwin, I want to see what the celebrations are," added the former India captain.

