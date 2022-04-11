'Good? Enjoying it?': Virat Kohli meets 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis after getting out to him in RCB vs MI game - WATCH

18-year-old Dewald Brevis had his fanboy moment on Saturday after he met former India skipper Virat Kohli after the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Pune. Brevis, who is often hailed as 'Baby AB', had dismissed Kohli in his very first delivery in his IPL career. Kohli later met the youngster to congratulate him.

Brevis has risen through the ranks to make an IPL appearance. Having scored a plethora of runs in 2021/22 U-19 World Cup, where he finished as the Player of the tournament, Brevis was roped in Mumbai Indians at the mega auction in February and was handed his maiden IPL cap earlier last week in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Brevis appeared in the game against RCB as well, where he dismissed Kohli in the penultimate over of the second innings of the game, which resulted in a bit of a controversy leaving the ex-RCB skipper fuming at the umpire's call.

After the game, he met with the youngsters of the MI squad where Brevis was present and said, "Young man. Good one, eh! Good first meeting, get me on the first ball."

How's it? Good? Enjoying it?" Kohli added.

"Yeah, good experience," Brevis replied.

Earlier, during the U-19 World Cup tournament, the Proteas had told ICC about his love for RCB.

“For me, one of the biggest dreams is to play for the Proteas. I'm such a big fan of IPL and I would love to play the IPL for RCB. I love RCB because Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were there. I'm a big fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers," he had said.

Talking about the game, Kohli was dismissed two runs short of his maiden IPL fifty this season and eight short of RCB completing the chase. Glenn Maxwell added the perfect finishing touch as they wrapped up the game in the same over to win their third straight match this season while Mumbai lost their fourth consecutive game to slump to the ninth spot in the points table.

