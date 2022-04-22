'Won't be surprised if he leads India in 2 years': Ex-Australia star makes massive prediction on Hardik Pandya's future

The Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a stellar run in IPL 2022 so far. In their debut season in the tournament, the Titans are currently at the top of the table with 10 points in six matches. The side, under Hardik Pandya, has displayed enormous consistency in their games so far and the performances of Pandya himself have been exemplary – both with the bat and ball. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

The Indian all-rounder is currently among the top-5 run-scorers in the season despite skipping the side's last game, and has also been bowling regularly for the Titans. Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg, speaking on his official YouTube channel, named Pandya as his choice for the best captain in the season so far.

"If you have got a dominant bowling attack, you are bringing the cream to the top. Gujarat Titans are led well by Hardik Pandya. Now, I think he has been the best captain in IPL 2022 so far," said Hogg.

The former Aussie cricketer further added that he can also see Pandya leading the Indian team in “two years' time.”

“I won't be surprised if he leads India in white-ball cricket in two years' time. He is the leader; he takes the bull by its horns. When the pressure is on, he wants to be out there in the moment and take it on,” said the former left-arm spinner.

Earlier, Pandya had pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury but it was business as usual for the Titans as stand-in skipper Rashid Khan led the team to a three-wicket win over the four-time champions.

The biggest plus in their win against CSK was Rashid's sensational form with the bat as he smashed a 21-ball 40 to help his team chase down the target with a ball spare.

