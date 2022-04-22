List of unique records Dhoni and CSK broke with their last-ball victory vs MI

MS Dhoni had a quick word with Dwayne Bravo before the latter took the strike and flicked his first delivery towards mid-wicket for a single. CSK needed 17 off 5 balls when Bravo took the single. Most other batters would have gone for the big hit but not the West Indies all-rounder. For he had Dhoni at the other end. The supreme confidence that Bravo had on the ageing muscles of Dhoni was quite brilliant and a tad risky at the same time.

Dhoni, with some divine powers behind him, hit a six, two fours in the last four balls and ran couple in between to pull off a spectacular escape act for CSK and repay the faith of Bravo.

Here are a list of records that Dhoni and CSK broke during their run-chase against MI.

Highest strike rate for CSK: Dhoni's unbeaten 28 off 13 balls was scored at the highest strike rate for CSK in this season so far. Dhoni scored a strike rate of 215.38. The previous best was Shivam Dube, who had smashed an unbeaten 95 against RCB at a strike rate of 206.52

Most 15-plus run chases as a player in the last over in IPL: Dhoni became the first player to chase more than 15 runs in the last over in the IPL three times. This was also the second time Dhoni scored 16 runs in the last 4 balls of the match to win it for his side.

CSK's last-ball heroics: With 4 runs needed off final ball, Dhoni flicked a Jaydev Unadkat yorker for a boundary. This was the 8th instance of CSK winning an IPL match in the last ball while chasing - the most by any team in the history of the tournament.

"It's very good that he is still hungry (for runs and wins)," the new CSK skipper said after Dhoni's 13-ball 28 propelled the team to an epic win over their arch-rivals.

"His touch is still there. And looking at it, all of us remain calm, that if he is in the middle and stays till the final over, he will win the game," Jadeja added.

"We were tense but had a belief that he (Dhoni) was out there, he would finish the game and come. He has won so many games for India, in the IPL, we knew that he would finish the game."