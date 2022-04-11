‘India will need player of his calibre in T20 World Cup’: Star spinner predicts Hardik Pandya's comeback

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are the only team that are yet to be beaten in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team opened their campaign with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, and went to secure another thrilling wins over Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not with only with his captaincy, but Pandya has impressed most with his all-round skills. He has accumulated 91 runs with the bat in three overs and has completed his four-over quota in all the matches.

Harbhajan Singh too is impressed with Pandya's current form and termed it as good signs for India, with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT Live Score Updates

“He (Hardik) seems to be relishing his role as a captain and leading the team from the front. He's performing with the bat for Gujarat Titans and has also started bowling well which are good signs for Team India as well. Look, he aims to make his India comeback and if he can start giving those five-six overs with the ball then it will be a big positive for the national side because they'll need a player of his calibre in the T20 World Cup in Australia,” said the former India spinner on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan also made interesting observation about Pandya's personality, comparing it with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | 'Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead': Shastri gives verdict on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

"I believe that the responsibility of leading a team will only make Hardik a better player, a better captain, and a better person. Something similar happened with Rohit Sharma as well," the former spinner added.

Harbhajan also called Pandya's cricketing journey as inspiring. "Hardik's hard work and dedication to fulfil his father's dream (to play cricket for India) is inspiring. He has shown what one can achieve through perseverance. Hardik is representing every person who wishes to rise from the bottom and make a mark for himself," he concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch GT vs SRH on 11th April, 6.30 pm onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar