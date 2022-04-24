'I don't think it's my comeback anyway': Hardik Pandya reacts to talks about his potential India return

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in brilliant form since the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The 28-year-old star, who is leading Gujarat Titans in the season, is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the edition and has also been bowling consistently; however, he didn't take the ball in the side's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, owing to an injury. Regardless, Pandya is knocking on the doors for an India comeback with his impressive all-round performances in the season so far. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Money is a good thing but it can be poison': Symonds on how big IPL paycheck might have triggered fall-out with Clarke

With the ball, Pandya has bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.65, taking four wickets in five innings. However, despite the talks over a potential return to national setup, the all-rounder chooses to focus on the present at the moment.

"I don't think it's my comeback anyway and secondly I don't focus on my comeback. I focus on the game which I play," Pandya said at the post-match media conference.

"At the moment, I am playing IPL and will focus on IPL, then will see where the future takes. It's never in my hands now. I focus on the team which I'm playing in. We are doing well and I'm very happy," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya said he's relishing every bit of his captaincy role for debutants Gujarat Titans.

"Captaincy obviously helps. I'm always a cricketer who loves to take responsibilities. I have a bit of understanding of the game having batted for so many years," he said.

"You're successful because you've an understanding of the game. Having played so many matches, I'm able to use my experience. So far, so good," he added.

The premier all-rounder, who sat out against Chennai Super Kings because of a groin injury, was back with a 49-ball 67 -- his third fifty in a row -- to lead Gujarat Titans to an eight-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Titans' third win on the trot consolidated their position on the top of the table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}