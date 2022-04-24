'Money is a good thing but it can be poison': Symonds on how big IPL paycheck might have triggered fall-out with Clarke

The Australian team that won the 2007 World Cup is widely regarded as one of the strongest cricketing sides; the Ricky Ponting-led Aussies secured an invincible run to their third-successive World Cup title, as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament. However, as the years passed following the win and their star cricketers began to call time on their careers, the downfall began for the Australian team as they failed to defend the title in 2011. Over the years, it was also revealed that two of the most important members of the Aussie side that won the 2007 WC – Andrew Symonds and Michael Clarke – endured a breakdown in their friendship. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Also read: Ravi Shastri opens up on selecting between Kishan, Karthik for Team India: 'I will go with current form, conditions'

Symonds has now opened up on the reason behind their fallout, hinting that money could have played a part in it. Their friendship hit the rock during Symonds' ending stages of his international career, which also coincided with Clarke's substantial rise in stature inside the Australian dressing room.

Symonds suggested that Clarke might have become jealous after the former secured a big paycheck in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the inaugural IPL in 2008, Symonds was the second-most expensive cricketer in the auction (and the most expensive overseas player).

“We became close. When he (Clarke) came into the side I used to bat with him a lot. So when he came into the side I really looked after him. That built a bond.

“Matthew Hayden said to me — when the IPL started, I got a pretty penny to go and play in the IPL — he identified it as there was a bit of jealousy that potentially came into the relationship (with Clarke) there,” Symonds told Brett Lee in the Brett Lee Podcast, as quoted by Fox Sports.

“Money does funny things. It’s a good thing but it can be a poison and I reckon it may have poisoned our relationship. I’ve got enough respect for him to probably not go into detail about what was said. My friendship with him is no longer and I’m comfortable with that, but I’m not gonna sit here and start slinging mud," Symonds said further.

Earlier, in an autobiography, Clarke had referred to Symonds criticising his captaincy by recalling an incident in 2005 when the Aussie all-rounder "turned up drunk to play for his country."