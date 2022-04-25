'In 2016, Mumbai promoted me there but I didn't have a good time': Hardik Pandya reveals his 'dream' batting position

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been a scintillating form with the bat since the beginning of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The all-rounder is currently second in the list of highest run-scorers in the season so far; he slammed his third half-century of the edition in the side's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and has scored 295 runs in six innings. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ‘Best suited option for Team India at No.4’: Irfan Pathan's bold comment on Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya

In the game against KKR, Pandya promoted himself to number 3 in the batting order after Shubman Gill was dismissed early in the innings. The all-rounder not only stabilized the Gujarat innings, but also steered them to a competitive score with a brisk knock of 67 in 48 deliveries. Titans eventually registered a narrow 8-run win, solidifying their position at the top of the table with 12 points in seven games.

Following the game, Pandya opened up on the decision to bat at number three, insisting that it is his “dream” position.

“No.3 was always my dream. In 2016, I played for Mumbai and they promoted me to no.3. I didn't have a good time. This time, I had to make sure that I had to kill it,” Pandya said about the move in a conversation with GT's Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya also talked about his consistent run with the bat.

“About form, I've been batting well. I'm very happy that it is coming at the right time. My role changes when Shubman (Gill) gets out. If Shubman is there, I play a different role but when he gets out, I become the Shubman Gill of this team. So, it was just about making sure I play good cricketing shots, take less risks, and the run-rate is there. I'm enjoying my batting,” Pandya said about his knock against the Knight Riders.

Pandya didn't take the field for the majority of the innings during KKR's run-chase against GT owing to an injury. The Titans will return to action on April 27 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}