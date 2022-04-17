IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming pictures with 'main man' MS Dhoni ahead of big test against CSK

Hardik Pandya's role as an all-rounder was role into peril injury struggles and spending time away from international cricket. But the flamboyant player from Baroda has turned things around in a fresh IPL spell with Gujarat Titans. He's had his fair share of injuries over the past two years but Hardik is doing a commendable job while leading the Gujarat outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Live

Hardik-led Titans are perched at the top of the points table with four wins from five games and they now face a stiff test against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The GT skipper will be up against Ravindra Jadeja, who recently took over the captaincy baton from MS Dhoni -- a man who is admired and respected by Hardik.

It's no secret that Hardik considers Dhoni as his mentor. The 28-year-old Hardik has often expressed his admiration for Dhoni and he shared a special tweet with the former India skipper. "My main man," wrote Hardik along with posting a couple of pictures with the CSK talisman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Gujarat have had a rollicking start so far, Chennai have managed to win just one game. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube notched up blistering fifties in the previous game but they will be tested against a formidable bowling attack comprising the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

Hardik also has been contributing with the ball, bowling his full quota after marking his return from a lower back injury. He is leading his side by example scoring 228 runs with the bat in five innings at an average of 76.

Hardik, who previously was a part of five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, got picked by Gujarat Titans as their draft pick. He was eventually assigned the leadership role as well. Before the start of the season, Hardik had shared his captaincy philosophy, which seemed straight out of Dhoni's textbook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I will give an example -- when someone is on a high and everything is falling in place, he genuinely does not need anyone, he's at that point in good space and does not need anyone, I have always believed that when someone is having a bad day, that's when he needs you," Hardik had told PTI during an interaction facilitated by the Titans.

"My philosophy is that if someone is doing well, as a captain, I will not bother him but when he is down, as a person I will be available if he needs me to hold his hand. That's the motto I would like to follow. For anyone who needs me, I will always be there," he had added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}