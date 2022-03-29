IPL 2022: 'How can you let him go? I would've had him by the leash'- Shastri questions SRH for releasing star allrounder

Ahead of the start of the fifth match of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, former India coach Ravi Shastri has questioned SRH's team composition, and doubted their decision to release a star all-rounder heading into the tournament. Before the IPL mega auctions took place in February, all the previous eight franchises had announced a list of retained players while newbies Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans announced their top three picks. (Also Read: IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score)

While there were quite a few surprises such as RCB releasing Yuzvendra Chahal, Mumbai Indians letting go Ishan Kishan, Punjab Kings retaining just two players, nothing could SRH's decision to leaving out Rashid Khan. The champion spinner from Afghanistan had been with the side since 2017 having picked 94 wickets from 77 matches. Shastri called the decision baffling and feels the franchise could have done better to retain Rashid.

"Absolutely now. Especially when you see Sunrisers Hyderabad without Rashid Khan. Sometimes I think how can you leave him, how can you let him go. I would have had him by the leash. Stay here, don't move out. We will sort you out on the numbers. Can't let you go'," Shastri said on the Byju’s Cricket Live Show on Tuesday.

SRH retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik and while they had the option for a fourth retention, it was revealed that Rashid wasn’t too keen on being the fourth retention. Rashid parted ways with the franchise in December as reports stated that he wanted to be SRH’s No. 1 retention. As it turned out, he was picked by IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants for ₹15 crore. However, Rashid's case aside, just by the overall composition of the side, Shastri feels RR look a much better unit as compared to SRH.

"But you know, when you look at the two teams, you've got to say the edge with Rajasthan – Ashwin there, Chahar there, Trent Boult comes in from Mumbai. I think Rajasthan looks the better all-round side. There’s something missing in the SRH camp. I know they have Kane. I don’t know how fit he is. But otherwise, this is a mixed bag, this Sunrisers team as compared to Rajasthan Royals," he pointed out.