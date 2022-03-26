IPL 2022: 'It is the same when Sachin used to bat for India' - Sehwag explains why Kohli should bat at No.3 for RCB

One of the key concern for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in framing their playing XI for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) pertains to the batting position of former captain Virat Kohli. Veterans and analysts have all placed their opinion on Kohli's position and on Friday, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag have his verdict on Kohli's batting position in the line-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli returned to his familiar position at the top of the order for RCB last season for the first time since his phenomenal 2016. The 33-year-old scored 339 runs in 15 innings at 28.9 as an opener, with a strike rate of 119.5, laced with three half-centuries that season. However, in seasons prior to that Kohli has always played at No.3 for RCB.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Kohli's batting position in RCB, Sehwag admitted that he sees no top-level player to open the innings alongside new captain Faf du Plessis and hence Kohli is a popular choice for the position. However, he did add that he is a big supporter of Kohli when he bats at No.3.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Virat Kohli's batting position in RCB for IPL 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If Faf du Plessis is opening then...another player who can benefit the team as an opener then I would go with that player and then play Virat Kohli at No.3. But if there isn't, which I can clearly see, there aren't any top-level opener who cash in on the powerplay period then Kohli-Faf is the opening pair they should go with. But I'm a big fan if Kohli plays at No.3,” he said.

Explaining why Kohli should bat at No.3 for RCB, Sehwag exemplified with a Sachin Tendulkar example.

“It is because then he will be under the pressure to score boundaries in the powerplay if he opens and that will make him vulnerable to dismissal and if Kohli gets out early in the innings, it naturally boosts the confidence of the opposition team. Like when Sachin Tendulkar used to come and bat for India. If he used to get out in the powerplay then the opposition team would get on top. That's why Kohli should bat at No.3. Then Maxwell comes in, Karthik at No.5 and the batting looks long. If RCB lose Faf, Kohli and Maxwell in the powerplay, they have no one to rescue,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB will open their campaign against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Navi Mumbai.