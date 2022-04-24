'It's just the anxiety to get off the mark': Cricket legends have their say on Kohli's second consecutive golden duck

‘What's gone wrong with Virat Kohli?’ - wasn't the question most expected themselves to ask at the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) especially after a heavy backing from all veterans and experts for the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain to emulate his 2016 season. However, after a promising start to the season, where he scored 41, Kohli managed only 78 more in his next seven innings which included two straight golden ducks. And after the 33-year-old incurred yet another low on Saturday in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, cricket legends gave their verdict on the modern-era legend. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

The young South African international Marco Jansen had troubled Kohli earlier this year in the Test series in January and he continued his dominance over the former India captain as he dismissed him for his second consecutive golden duck. It was 145kmph delivery, pitched up around off as Kohli looked to push it through mid-on, but got the leading edge to it that carried it straight to the fielder at second slip.

Kohli was left in complete disbelief as he suffered the same fate he incurred against Lucknow Super Giants just three days before. It was his fifth golden duck in his IPL career.

Former India captain and batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar opined that the anxiety to get off the mark in the first ball led to his golden duck at the Brabourne Stadium.

"When a batsman is getting out on the first ball, it's very difficult to analyse what's going on. If a batsman has played even half a dozen deliveries, you notice whether his foot is moving or his batting is not coming right. But when a batsman gets out on the first ball, I think it's just the anxiety. The anxiety to put the bat to the ball and get going... and the best thing would be the openers doing a very good job. At the moment, he's got out in powerplay. So maybe if the openers can bat for six-eight overs, it might be a slightly different thing," Gavaskar told host broadcaster during the innings break.

"What happened today was a beauty of a delivery. Even the one that got Faf du Plessis out was absolutely marvellous. I don't think many batsmen would have negotiated that delivery. In Kohli's case, it's just the anxiety to get off the mark," he added.

Another ex-Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, meanwhile, reiterated Ravi Shastri's words opining that Kohli is in dire need for some rest.

"Virat Kohli deserves a much needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him," he tweeted.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, on the other hand, backed the Indian batter to make a comeback form this low point.

“You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again…” he tweeted.

RCB, who were folded for just 68, lost by nine wickets as SRH chased down the total with 72 balls remaining.