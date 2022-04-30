'We've put a picture of Warne. Few days ago, I saw Buttler giving it high-five': RR team manager recalls touching moment

The Rajasthan Royals will be paying a tribute to their first-ever captain Shane Warne in the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night. Warne led the Royals to an incredible title-winning campaign in the inaugural edition of the 2022 Indian Premier League. Last month, the legendary Australia cricketer passed away due to a suspected heart attack while on a vacation in Thailand. Since his retirement from the game, Warne took up the role of a mentor in the Royals franchise, and joined the team before every IPL season. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the Royals pay tribute to their legendary former skipper, their team manager Romi Bhinder recalled a heartwarming gesture from one of the side's players, Jos Buttler, towards Warne. He revealed how Buttler “high-fived” a picture of Warne and said, “legend!”

"We have put up a picture of him where his hand is overstretched. A few days ago, I saw Jos giving him a high-five and saying, 'legend'!" Bhinder said on a tribute video posted by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the game on Saturday.

“There are small things like this where the team feels his presence.”

Sanju Samson also paid his tribute to Warne, calling him a “special individual.”

“I think he was a very special individual, a very special cricketer for almost every cricketer in the world and it was the same for me,” Samson said.

Buttler, meanwhile, said, “The belief he could instill in others is the biggest thing I took away him. He made you feel 10 feet tall when you were around him.”

The side's new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal may have not spent time with Warne at Rajasthan Royals, but said that the hat-trick he took (against Kolkata Knight Riders) was a sign that Warne's wishes were with him. “I got my first hat-trick when I came here, so I think his wishes have, and will stay with me,” Chahal said.

