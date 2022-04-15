IPL 2022, KKR predicted XI vs SRH: With Finch in, Rahane might have to warm bench; Billings' place also in doubt

IPL 2022 KKR predicted XI vs SRH: After enduring a crushing 44-run defeat, which was their second of the season, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday evening.

The team were outplayed in both the departments of the game in their previous clash against Delhi Capitals, hence the fans might get to see a couple of changes in their playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has failed to provide the franchise with a solid start at the top, may have to sit out with Aaron Finch available in the ranks. Meanwhile, Finch's inclusion may force Sam Billings to sit out as Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are likely to be the other three overseas players in the eleven.

Here is our KKR predicted XI for the clash against SRH:

Aaron Finch: The Australian white-ball captain if included will be playing his first match of the season and will look to make a good start to the campaign.

Venkatesh Iyer: The only problem with Iyer is that he looked in a bit of discomfort in the previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. If he has not yet recovered from it, Rahane might slide into the eleven.

Shreyas Iyer: The captain has been in good form and will look to carry forward the rhythm against SRH.

Nitish Rana: The left-hander played some big shots in the clash against Capitals but he perished soon in doing so. He will still make it to the playing XI considering his vital contributions in the middle.

Andre Russell: The Windies all-rounder is a must pick because of his abilities to strike the ball with sheer power and bowl a few overs in the middle.

Sheldon Jackson: With Finch coming in, Sam Billings may have to sit out due to limited number of overseas players that can be part of the playing XI. This opens the doors for Sheldon Jackson as a wicketkeeping option.

Rinku Singh: Another promising talent, Rinku Singh can be given a chance in the playing XI. He has been a regular on the pitch as a substitute fielder and there's no harm in giving the 24-year-old a chance.

Pat Cummins: The Aussie all-rounder brings depth in both the departments of the game and his 14-ball 50, earlier in this season was a proof of it.

Sunil Narine: The spinner has been the most economical bowler for KKR so far in this season. After five matches, Narine has maintained his economy below five, which is just commendable.

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner forms a great pair with Narine and KKR will not look to miss out on this opportunity.

Umesh Yadav: The pacer is the leading wicket-taker from the KKR camp but was expensive in the clash against DC. However, he will look to roar back into form, especially considering the SRH batting line-up, which doesn't look very strong on paper.