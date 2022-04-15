SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad sans Washington Sundar have task cut out against buoyant Kolkata
IPL 2022 Live Score, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad have no option but to tinker with their winning combination as they take on a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders camp at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Sunrisers' all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least the next two IPL matches after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. He got injured and couldn't bowl his full quota of overs against Gujarat Titans, and it remains to be seen how the 2016 IPL champions line up in Washington's absence. After a poor start, Hyderabad have turned things around and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories. Kolkata, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals. The two-time IPL winners were blown away by the batting might of Delhi and they will be looking to put up an improved performance against Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 15, 2022 04:37 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad openers in good touch
Sunrisers halted the dream run of Gujarat Titans after they chased down the target of 163 with five balls to spare, with skipper Kane Williamson top-scoring with a 57. Young Abhishek Sharma also made 42 at the top of the order before retiring hurt.
-
Apr 15, 2022 04:35 PM IST
SRH vs KKR IPL Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye third straight win
Post a mediocre start, Sunrisers Hyderabad have turned things around with two consecutive wins and they now take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers have an excellent opportunity to inch closer to the upper half of points table!
-
Apr 15, 2022 04:30 PM IST
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 25th game of IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders We have seen Marcus Stoinis batting at the No. 8 position, Ashwin retiring out and coming out to bat at number three in the next game, and Mumbai Indians suffering five defeats on the trot!
The competition has already given fans an unexpected surge of emotion. The two-month fiesta still has a lot to offer! Stay tuned for live updates...
SRH vs KKR Live, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad sans Washington face Kolkata
