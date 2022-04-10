IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will have to tighten things up when they take on an upbeat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday in match number 19 of IPL 2022. Following their blockbuster start to the season against five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, Delhi lost two in a row to slip to the seventh position in the points table. KKR, on the other hand, lost only one of their four games this season and stand atop in the points table with a healthy net run rate of +1.102. The two have however remained inseparable in terms of head-to-head tie as both have won four of their last nine meetings since IPL 2018.

ALSO READ: Furious Shastri reacts to Chahal's 2013 balcony episode: 'Life ban for that person involved. Send him to a rehab centre'

Here is all you need to know about KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 10). The toss for KKR vs DC will happen at 3:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.