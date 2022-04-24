IPL 2022: KL Rahul overtakes Virat Kohli to achieve massive feat; stands alongside Rohit Sharma in elite list

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul continued his impressive run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter smashed his second ton of the season, helping his side pile a challenging 168/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians after being invited to bat first.

Rahul started off his innings at a slow pace and at one stage he was batting on 18 off the same number of balls. However, the captain quickly switched gears and went on to complete his half-century in 37 balls.

Rahul then went on to add another 50 in just 24 deliveries, finishing the innings unbeaten on 103 off 62 balls, which featured twelve 4s and four 6s.

Rahul's knock was appreciated by both Mumbai Indians and his Team India teammates Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

With this knock, Rahul equalled a massive feat and now stands alongside Rohit in the list of most centuries scored by Indian batters in T20 cricket. Both Rohit and Rahul now have six centuries each in the shortest format of the game. He over took Virat Kohli in the process, who stands second in the list with five tons.

Most 100s by Indian batters in T20 cricket:

6 Rohit Sharma

6 KL Rahul

5 Virat Kohli

4 Suresh Raina

This was Rahul's fourth ton in the IPL, and he now stands third in the list with most number of tons in the cash rich league.

Most 100s in IPL

6 Chris Gayle (141 innings)

5 Virat Kohli (207 innings)

4 Jos Buttler (71 innings)

4 KL Rahul (93 innings)

4 Shane Watson (141 innings)

4 David Warner (155 innings)

Rahul had started the match third in Orange Cap list but after his brilliant show he has risen to the second spot with 368 runs from 8 outings. Jos Buttler leads the chart with 491 runs from 7 matches.

