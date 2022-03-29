IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya's 'No Celebration' act after dismissing Hardik goes viral, Gujarat Titans skipper reacts- WATCH

One of the key contests going into match number 4 of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the battle between Krunal and Hardik Pandya. It wasn't one of those match-up contests, but a battle of brothers as Gujarat Titans took on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. And it was the elder one who emerged victoriously, but decided not to celebrate. The Gujarat Titans captain later responded.

Hardik threatened to pull off the chase single-handedly for the Titans after Dushmantha Chameera rocked the top order. However, a wonderful set-up from Krunal derailed Titans' successful chase at the iconic venue.

Bowling on tight lines around length and full, Krunal dished out another fuller delivery, but placed it a tad wide of the off stump and gave it a little more flight as Hardik took the bait and aimed to launch it high for a six. He cleared the front leg, went for the big one but was found by Manish Pandey at long off. Hardik was dismissed for 33 as Krunal won the battle of the brothers, but the latter did not celebrate.

Speaking on the dismissal after the match, Hardik said, "Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match."

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in the game to make their IPL debut memorable.

Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni's respective half-centuries helped Lucknow recover well to set a target of 159.

The Lucknow bowling attack pushed hard with the spin trio of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi tightening the screws in the middle overs before a tactical error from KL Rahul gave Rahul Tewatia the opportunity to break free and help the Titans chase down the total with two balls to spare.