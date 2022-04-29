IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in special list with game-changing four-fer in DC vs KKR tie

He was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after two torrid IPL seasons but left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav is in the form of his life with new franchise Delhi Capitals. The chinaman bowler missed the entire 2021 season with bad form and a knee injury but has found lost mojo in new colours. Kuldeep has already plucked 17 wickets in eight matches to equal his 2018 haul from 16 games, and his two four-fers in the ongoing edition have incidentally come against his former franchise. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep on Thursday spun his web around Kolkata batters to restrict them to 146 for nine in their 20 overs. He claimed the wickets of Baba Indrajith and Narine (0) with the second and third balls of his spell, leaving the opposition tottering at 35 for four. He struck again in the 13th over to remove a well-set Shreyas Iyer (42) and Andre Russell, who perished for a duck.

He had also decimated Kolkata in the first leg and Kuldeep's yet another four-fer helped him inch closer to friend Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap race. With 18 plucks this season, Chahal is leading the panel while Kuldeep is just one wicket shy of equalling the tally.

Kuldeep was adjudged Player of the Match for his game-changing bowling display as he returned 4/14 in just three overs. With four MoM honours in just eight games, Kuldeep is now a part of a special list featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most Player of the Match awards won by Indians in a single IPL edition

5 - Virat Kohli in 2016

4 - Kuldeep Yadav in 2022*

4 - Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021

4 - Rohit Sharma in 2016

4 - Amit Mishra in 2013

4 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2010

4 - Yusuf Pathan in 2008

On his superlative performance, the wily chinaman bowler spoke about a change mentality after enduring a torrid phase in his career. He said the fear of failure is no more present in him.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now, " said Kuldeep in the post-match presentation ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths," he further added.

The 27-year-old Indian also reserved high praise for Chahal, who has backed him during tough times. "There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He's like my big brother and has always backed me. He kept motivating me when I was injured and I hope he wins the Purple Cap," said Kuldeep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON