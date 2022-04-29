Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He stood by me during my bad times. I want him to win Purple Cap': Kuldeep's heartwarming message for fellow India star

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav sent a heartwarming message to his fellow India teammate after clinching a four-fer against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.
Kuldeep Yadav.(IPL)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

It was yet another dominant outing by Kuldeep Yadav for the Delhi Capitals, as he secured his fourth ‘player of the match’ award in the ongoing edition of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday. He picked his second four-fer against former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders this season, registering figures of 4/14 in three overs as the DC clinched a four-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm spinner had endured a rough past three years in the tournament, but currently stands at the second position in the list of highest wicket-takers in the season. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been the other half of the famed ‘KulCha’ (Kuldeep and Chahal) duo, is currently at the top. During the post-match presentation, Kuldeep insisted that Chahal had “stood by me” during his bad times and that he wants the Rajasthan Royals bowler to win the Purple Cap.

“There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He has encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years,” Kuldeep said about the Royals spinner.

The wily left-arm Chinaman bowler, after being dropped from India's limited-overs side, believes that facing the axe has made him mentally stronger.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now, " said Kuldeep.

In the game against KKR, Kuldeep dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer, Indrajith, Sunil Narine, and the dangerous Andre Russell; he enjoyed dismissing the West Indian most of all.

"I liked Russell's wicket as I set him up, it was my plan and when there were a couple of dots I knew he would step out. This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths, " explained Kuldeep Yadav.

