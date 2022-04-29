Home / Cricket / 'He stood by me during my bad times. I want him to win Purple Cap': Kuldeep's heartwarming message for fellow India star
cricket

'He stood by me during my bad times. I want him to win Purple Cap': Kuldeep's heartwarming message for fellow India star

  • IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav sent a heartwarming message to his fellow India teammate after clinching a four-fer against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.
Kuldeep Yadav.(IPL)
Kuldeep Yadav.(IPL)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

It was yet another dominant outing by Kuldeep Yadav for the Delhi Capitals, as he secured his fourth ‘player of the match’ award in the ongoing edition of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday. He picked his second four-fer against former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders this season, registering figures of 4/14 in three overs as the DC clinched a four-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm spinner had endured a rough past three years in the tournament, but currently stands at the second position in the list of highest wicket-takers in the season. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'When you have Russell there, why do you want him doing the same job?': Gavaskar baffled with KKR's tactics against DC

Fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been the other half of the famed ‘KulCha’ (Kuldeep and Chahal) duo, is currently at the top. During the post-match presentation, Kuldeep insisted that Chahal had “stood by me” during his bad times and that he wants the Rajasthan Royals bowler to win the Purple Cap.

“There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He has encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years,” Kuldeep said about the Royals spinner.

The wily left-arm Chinaman bowler, after being dropped from India's limited-overs side, believes that facing the axe has made him mentally stronger.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now, " said Kuldeep.

In the game against KKR, Kuldeep dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer, Indrajith, Sunil Narine, and the dangerous Andre Russell; he enjoyed dismissing the West Indian most of all.

"I liked Russell's wicket as I set him up, it was my plan and when there were a couple of dots I knew he would step out. This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths, " explained Kuldeep Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kuldeep yadav yuzvendra chahal ipl 2022 ipl + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out