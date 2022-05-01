IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni and co all set for Umran Malik challenge

IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Score: With legendary MS Dhoni returning at the helm of affairs, Chennai Super Kings will hope for a change in their fortune as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Sunday evening. The defending champions, who kicked-off their campaign with Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain, were forced to make a U-turn as they find themselves at the bottom half of the points table. Their opponent, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are in superb form despite heading into the contest on the back of a five-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans. The Kane Williamson-led unit are currently placed fourth with five wins from eight encounters. Stay tuned for LIVE updates of SRH vs GT:

