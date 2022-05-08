IPL 2022 Live Streaming CSK vs DC: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live

IPL 2022 Live Streaming CSK vs DC: The Delhi Capitals will be aiming to push further in the race for top-4 spots when they take on a struggling Chennai Super Kings side in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Sunday night. DC have won five matches and lost as many, and currently sit at the fifth spot in the IPL 2022 table. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will have to ensure victories in all of their remaining games, and then bank upon multiple results to go in their favour to qualify for the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side, however, will be aiming to spoil DC's party as another loss could potentially hurt Rishabh Pant's side in its campaign in IPL 2022. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs DC Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the DY Pati Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (May 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between CSK vs DC on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

