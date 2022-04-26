IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live

The spotlight will be on Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. While Bangalore head into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan have had two successive wins and are favourites to qualify for the playoffs. The Royals have relied heavily on Buttler, who has been in terrific form this season. The Englishman has already hammered three tons and he will look to add another one to his name. Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson are also among the runs as Rajasthan have one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

For Bangalore, the focus will be on Virat Kohli, who is struggling to find his lost mojo. The former skipper has registered two golden ducks in his last two outings. While Kohli's lean patch remains a concern, Bangalore will expect runs from skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed. But they face a stiff challenge against the Royals bowling unit comprising the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rajasthan also have seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin in the ranks, while Bangalore's spin department is headed by Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, who has 11 plucks to his name.

Here is all you need to know about RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (April 26). The toss for RCB vs RR will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.