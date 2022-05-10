IPL 2022, LSG predicted XI vs GT: KL Rahul and his boys eye play-off berth against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, LSG predicted XI vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants will look to keep the winning momentum intact when they lock horns with second-placed Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday evening. The KL Rahul-led unit are on a four-match winning spree and will enter the contest on the back of a thumping 75-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Their skipper Rahul is enjoying good form, which has made a positive impact on Lucknow's campaign. With 451 runs from 11 games, he is currently second among the leading run-scorers. He has smashed two centuries and as many half-centuries.

The skipper has also found great support from wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda.

ALSO READ: GT Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Will Titans make any changes after consecutive failures to seal playoffs berth?

The bowling also look sorted with Krunal Pandya doing exceedingly well in terms of economy. The all-rounder has bowled at an economy of less than seven runs per over and has scalped nine wickets from eleven matches.

Apart from him pacers Mohsin Khan (5.35) and Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (7.90) have also bowled economically.

Openers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Middle-order: Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni

Power-hitter: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Spin: Ravi Bishnoi

Pace: Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera

LSG predicted XI vs GT: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera

Changes in playing XI: Looking at the current form, the franchise will most likely field the same playing XI going into the contest.

