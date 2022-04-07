IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live

IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will be aiming to return to winning ways, while Lucknow Super Giants would look to capitalize on their winning run when both sides meet in the 15th game of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday. Since facing a defeat in their opening game to Gujarat Titans, Lucknow have defeated Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Capitals, meanwhile, lost to the Titans after beating Mumbai Indians in their first game of the edition. LSG are currently fifth in the table, while Rishabh Pant's Capitals are seventh. (Follow IPL Live Coverage)

Here is all you need to know about LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (April 7). The toss for LSG vs DC will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.