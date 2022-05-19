Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Angry Matthew Wade throws helmet, smashes bat in dressing room after controversial dismissal against RCB
cricket

Watch: Angry Matthew Wade throws helmet, smashes bat in dressing room after controversial dismissal against RCB

IPL 2022: Matthew Wade was livid with the decision and made no efforts to hide his emotions as he entered the dressing room.
Matthew Wade.(Twitter)
Published on May 19, 2022 08:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Titans' Matthew Wade endured a tough outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League and it did look like he would finally end his poor patch with the bat in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. He had hit two fours and a sixes en route to 16 runs in 12 balls, and just as things started to look up for the Aussie, he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell in the final over of the Powerplay. Attempting a sweep, Wade missed the line of the ball and was hit on his backfoot; it seemed the ball had deflected off his glove, but the ultra edge showed no such deflection and he was adjudged LBW. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Even though the technology didn't favour Wade, the Aussie batter was livid with the decision and as he entered the dressing room, he made no attempts to hide his anger.

The Gujarat Titans star threw his helmet and went on to smash the bat multiple times inside the dressing room. Watch:

Wade has scored only 116 runs in eight innings in the ongoing IPL season so far. In the initial few games for the side, Wade opened the batting alongside Shubman Gill; he was later dropped and brought back to the side at no.3.

Earlier in the game, Gujarat Titans had won the toss and opted to bat against the RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. GT were the first team to secure a berth in the playoffs of the season, while Lucknow Super Giants joined them on Wednesday.

The RCB, meanwhile, need to secure a win to solidify their chances for playoff qualification. Thanks to their poor Net Run Rate (-0.323), Bangalore need to ensure a high margin of victory to better their chances for a top-4 finish.

Topics
matthew wade gujarat titans ipl ipl 2022
