Mike Hesson reveals Virat Kohli's speech in last timeout of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: 'We listened to him speak about...'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a seven-wicket loss in the Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The RCB had beaten the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator match of the edition, but were blown away by Jos Buttler's incredible century innings (106* off 60 balls), as the Royals chased down a 158-run target with 11 balls to spare. With another trophyless campaign, RCB remain one of the only three sides (other being Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings) without a single IPL title. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Virat Kohli, who has represented the franchise since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, endured a tough season with the bat for the side. He scored only 341 runs in 16 innings for the side, scoring only two half-centuries in the season - however, Kohli remained a towering presence in the dressing room due to his obvious credentials for the side.

The leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League, Kohli played in his first season without the badge of captaincy since 2013, but remained one of the leaders of the side. And this was proved by Mike Hesson's speech to the dressing room during the Qualifier 2, where he revealed that Kohli had addressed the RCB players during the final timeout of the game.

“Going into the last timeout today, we listened to Virat Kohli speak about this season, and about the way we want to finish, and the fact that we wanted to leave it all out there. That was all we have asked for throughout the whole season,” Hesson said, as he addressed the members of the RCB side after the loss against RR.

“Every single game, whether we've been under the pump or we've been ahead, we've kept that intensity throughout. That is a sign of a side that will be consistent for years to come,” Hesson further said.

The Rajasthan Royals will be taking on the Gujarat Titans in the final of the season later tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

