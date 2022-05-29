Sanju Samson's wife takes brutal dig over IPL 2022 broadcasters after RR reach final; 'Saw this video on 1st day of IPL'

The Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the Indian Premier League for the first time since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. The RR defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the season on Friday, registering an emphatic seven-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, produced consistent performances throughout the entire campaign and reached the playoffs after finishing second in the points table. The RR will have a rematch against Gujarat Titans – their opposition in the Qualifier 1 – for the title on Sunday night. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Ahead of the start of the campaign, Royals – at least on paper – were seen as contenders for the title; however, due to their poor track record in the tournament, they weren't seen as outright favourites.

And now, in an interesting Instagram post, Samson's wife Charulatha has seemingly taken a dig at the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League over one of their animation series produced before the start of the season. She posted a screenshot of the animation, that showed the title contenders for the season; while Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were leading the race, it had all the other participating sides in the tournament except the Royals.

“Saw this animated video showing the race for IPL 2022 on the first day of IPL. And wondered why there wasn’t any pink jersey,” Charulatha wrote as she shared the picture on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of the story.(Instagram)

The Rajasthan Royals have won one IPL title so far in 2008, under the captaincy of the late Shane Warne. The side had defeated MS Dhoni's CSK in the titular clash, and Samson's men will be aiming to add another trophy to the cabinet later tonight when they meet Hardik Pandya's GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

