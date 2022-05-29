'RR were the only team to reach stadium at 7:25. He was way ahead of his time': IND legend recalls Warne's unique tactic

Despite's introduction to in 2005, T20 was still an absolutely new concept for international cricketers across the globe. The concept, the strategy, the approach all remained unknown to the world. But India legend Irfan Pathan admitted that Shane Warne was "eay ahead of time" when it came to T20 tactics and recalled his unique strategy during the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2008. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Ahead of the big IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, former India all-rounder recalled that RR was the only side to reach the stadium just half an hour before the start of the game, contrary to the other teams that used to reach the venue almost two hours before the match. He explained that it was a tactic the Warne introduced so that the players don't get tired given the long schedule of the IPL which was held during the summers.

“Rajasthan Royals were the only team that came to the stadium at around 7:25 PM. The matches were supposed to start at 8 PM! He was way ahead of his time. He knew that for the first time, there’s this tournament where a side is playing 14 matches. He thought, ‘players will get tired because it’s summer season and I won’t let that happen. I will conserve their energy’,” Pathan told Star Sports.

The former cricketer, who played for Punjab in that season, admitted the Warne will forever be remembered every time IPL is discussed.

“Our team (Punjab) used to arrive at the ground at 6 PM! We used to do extra practice! We still reached the semi-finals, so it wasn’t that bad, but Shane Warne had a different approach. He led them to a win and that will always be remembered. Whenever we talk about the IPL, we will remember him,” said Pathan.

