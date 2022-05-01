Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: MS Dhoni breaks Rahul Dravid's unique T20 record as he returns as CSK captain in SRH game
cricket

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni breaks Rahul Dravid's unique T20 record as he returns as CSK captain in SRH game

MS Dhoni scripted the unique feat in the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune
MS Dhoni; Rahul Dravid
Published on May 01, 2022 07:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

On return as captain of the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune, MS Dhoni scripted a unique T20 record surpassing India legend Rahul Dravid. This was the first time Dhoni will be leading the CSK side in IPL 2022 after Ravindra Jadeja was named the skipper at the start of the season, but relinquished the position on Saturday and handed it back to the veteran wicketkeeper. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Dhoni on Sunday became the oldest Indian player to lead a team in T20 cricket surpassing Dravid. At 40 years and 298 days, Dhoni holds the top spot in the unique list, going past Dravid, who had last led Rajasthan Royals at 40 years and 268 days. The next three Indians on the list are - Sunil Joshi (40y 135d), Anil Kumble (39y 342d) and Sourav Ganguly (39y 316d).

Dhoni resumed CSK captaincy after Jadeja handed over the responsibility back to him in a bid to focus on his game. Under the star all-rounder, who was the first player to be retained by CSK for the 2022 season, CSK lost six of their first eight games to stand ninth in the table, leaving their season hanging on a thread.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni opens up on IPL participation for CSK in 2023: 'You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey'

Besides, Jadeja's form had suffered as well as he managed only 112 runs in 96 balls this season while picking five wickets only. 

Talking about the game, Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. 

SRH remained unchanged for the match while CSK made a couple of changes. “We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in,” Dhoni said at toss. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 chennai super kings ms dhoni rahul dravid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP