IPL 2022: MS Dhoni reaches sensational milestone in T20 cricket, joins Rohit Sharma in elite list

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to his vintage self in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scoring a quickfire fifty in his first game this season and a blazing 6-ball 16 in the second game. And in the third game, against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Dhoni reached a sensational milestone in T20 cricket even before setting his foot on the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni on Sunday became the second Indian cricketer to feature in 350 T20 matches. The only other Indian to feature on the elite list is Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with 372 appearances. Overall, he is 19th cricketer to join the list topped by West Indies T20 great Kieron Pollard.

217 of those appearances came for Chennai Super Kings in T20 cricket and 98 for India while the remaining in domestic format. And in 300 of those matches he featured as a skipper, which remains the highest ever in T20 cricket.

IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score

Talking about the game, Chennai will continue their hunt for their first win this season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game and Lucknow Super Giants in their second.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

Chennai made only one change in their XI - Chris Jordan in place of Tushar Deshpande.

"We try to keep things simple, we are an experienced team so they know what to do when we are under the pump. We back each and every player," said Jadeja after winning the toss.

Here's the playing XI for the two teams...

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}