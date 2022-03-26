MS Dhoni surpasses Sachin, Dravid for massive IPL batting record, rolls back the years with quickfire fifty vs KKR

It’s not over yet. MS Dhoni doubters, look away. You don’t want to read this. At the age of 40, retired from all formats but the IPL, the former CSK captain rolled back the years and produced a vintage Dhoni knock, one that propelled the Chennai Super Kings to a competitive 131/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 season opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. (Also Read: IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Score and Updates)

Dhoni, came to bat with CSK struggling at 61/5. From being 2 off 10 balls, Dhoni provided CSK a late surge and smashed a flurry of boundaries to bring up his 24th IPL fifty. This is the first time in three years that Dhoni has managed an IPL fifty – his previous half-century coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019, when he scored an unbeaten 84 off 48 balls.

With this, Dhoni, at 40 years and 262 days, became the oldest player to score an IPL half-century. Before him, the record belonged to Rahul Dravid, who hit a fifty against Deccan Chargers in 2013 at 40 years and 116 days. Tendulkar is third on the list, his fifty against Delhi Capitals in 2013 coming at the age of 39 years and 362 days.

Dhoni's assault helped CSK collect 47 off the last three overs. They were 84/5 when Andre Russell ran in to bowl the 18th over. In what turned out to be a 14-run over, Dhoni collected 12, having scored three fours in the over from the West Indies all-rounder. It broke the shackles. In the penultimate over bowled by Shivam Mavi, Dhoni took on the youngster, creaming him for a four and them smoking the young quick for a six off a no-ball. Earlier, Dhoni's first four - off Umesh Yadav in the 16th over, broke CSK's 10 over wait for a four.

With CSK having raced to 113/5, an alert Dhoni made most of the field placement. Aware of the fact that back square leg was open, Dhoni swivelled to fetch himself his seventh boundary of the innings. Next ball, Russell pulled his length back but missed nailing the yorker. Dhoni squeezed the ball in an almost semi-helicopter shot, sending it whistling to the four. A single off the next ball and the fifty was up. He isn't done yet.

