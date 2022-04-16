IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians register their worst-ever start to a season, join RCB and DC in unwanted list

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), registered their worst ever start to their an IPL season as they suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday evening at the Brabourne Stadium following an 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants. With the defeat, Mumbai joined two other franchises in an unwanted list.

A record-breaking century from Lucknow captain KL Rahul set up beautifully for the IPL newbie before a disciplined bowling and fielding effort saw LSG reduce Mumbai to 181/9. The Mumbai Indians top order had faltered once again before Suryakumar Yadav and N Tilak Varma looked to rebuild. But with both not getting to a big score meant Kieron Pollard was left with too much to score and an impressive death-over bowling from Lucknow meant the task was even tougher. Eventually he succumbed and Mumbai lost.

This is the first time Mumbai have lost the first six games in an IPL season. Their previous low was five defeats in 2014, but Mumbai had turned the season around to make the playoffs.

Mumbai, however, is not the only IPL team to lose the first six games in a season. In 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore had suffered a similar fate while Delhi (then Daredevils) as the first team to register this unwanted streak in 2013.

Overall, Mumbai is the seventh team to lose six or more games in a row in a single IPL season. The other teams are Deccan Chargers (7 in 2008), Punjab Kings (7 in 2015), Delhi Capitals (6, 6, 9 in 2013, 2013 and 2014), RCB (6 - 2017 and 2019), Pune Warriors (9 - 2012 and 2013), and KKR (9 - 2009)

“Not building partnerships cost us, it was not a moment. We tried to put the team before the individual, so we tried to keep the key bowlers in the back-end but it did not workout, despite him bowling well. The others need to pull up their socks. We try and find combinations and playing XIs that work but we can't do it after losses. It depends on the opposition but losses make it difficult. Sometimes, the opposition's game must be applauded, as was the case with Rahul. If I know what's going wrong, I'd correct it but it's not coming off. But I do take responsibility but I will look to use my experience and we hope to come back again as a team too,” said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma after the defeat.

