MI vs LSG: KL Rahul leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag to script extraordinary feat in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Saturday notched up his third IPL ton off just 56 deliveries in the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. The flamboyant batter reached the three-figure mark in the penultimate over of the innings with a boundary against Tymal Mills. (Follow LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live)

A great timer of the ball with full array of strokes in his arsenal, Rahul hit nine fours and five sixes en route to the ton. He also became the second player to score multiple hundreds as captain in IPL after Virat Kohli, who has got five hundreds under his belt.

Rahul has now got two hundreds as captain. Adam Gilchrist, Sanju Samson, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have one century each while leading an IPL side.

The 29-year-old Rahul also achieved a special milestone in his 100th IPL game. He became the first player to score a ton in the 100th appearance in the league.

Highest individual score in 100th IPL match

103* KL Rahul vs MI 2022

86 Faf du Plessis vs KKR 2021

69 David Warner vs RCB 2016

59 Murali Vijay vs RPS 2016

Incidentally, Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals had also notched up the first century of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians. Rahul is now the only Indian player with three unbeaten centuries in the IPL. His previous three-figure scores were 132* against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 100* against Mumbai Indians.

Rahul, who was earlier leading Punjab Kings, shifted his base to Lucknow this year. He was given also given the leadership role for the new entrants, who have recorded three wins in five games so far.

Looking to consolidate their position in the upper half of points table, Lucknow started off well against Mumbai after being put to bat first. Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a fifty stand for the opening wicket before the latter perished on 24. Manish Pandey then chipped in with a 29-ball 38, stitching a 72-run partnership with Rahul.

Lucknow kept losing wickets at the other end but Rahul stuck to his free-flowing approach, helping his team score 49 in the last five overs. Lucknow reached 199 for four in 20 overs with Rahul unbeaten on 103.