IPL 2022: 'Until you improve, we can't give you a match' - Mumbai Indians youngster recalls Hardik Pandya's strict words

Hardik Pandya is currently the captain of Gujarat Titans but the all-rounder's association with Mumbai Indians, during which he became a five-time IPL champion, is something he will cherish for his entire life. Hardik started off with MI as a 21-yyear-old in 2015 and over the next six seasons, transformed into becoming one of the franchise's biggest match-winners. After making his India debut, Hardik evolved into becoming a part of the core leadership group along with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. (Also Read: 'He can bowl six yorkers in an over consistently': Sam Curran on India pacer after IPL performance)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO FOLLOW: IPL 2022 Full Coverage

With Hardik an integral part of the MI set-up several youngsters came to the fore and made a name for themselves. This includes youngster Ishan Kishan, who came aboard the franchise in 2016, a year after Hardik made his debut. But the road to Ishan striking it rich and becoming MI's ₹15.25 crore buy wasn't an easy one. For years, Ishan made sporadic appearances in the team and while he was trying to cement a place in the team, the youngster recalled how Hardik took him under his wings and would be a guide for the dashing batter.

"I was with Hardik bhai and others all the time during the IPL and I see their work ethic as to how he is taking care of himself. They would sit me down and explain things to me for 30 minutes - what's important, what is not and what I am doing wrong. Hardik bhai's reputation... I mean all the seniors in the team would sit together. But I was the young one who was still finding his way. Hardik bhai was always like 'You leave him to me'. And he actually told me also that until you improve, we can't give you a match'. I also felt then that what they're saying is for my own benefit," Ishan told actor, television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on his famous YouTube Show 'Breakfast with Champions'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only Hardik but as Ishan mentioned, Krunal Pandya too tracked the youngster's progress every now and then. "Even Krunal (Pandya) bhai, he also is like 'I'll meet you after 3-4 months. And then when we meet, we will track each other's progress – as a human being, player – everything together. We keep challenging each other," the 23-year-old Ishan added.

Ishan's stocks with MI skyrocketed in 2020, the season in which he scored 516 runs at a brilliant average of 57.33 including four half-centuries as MI won the title for a record fifth time. Last year wasn't comparatively good but this year, Ishan has started well with 135 runs from two matches, scoring a fifty each in both outings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}