‘Great option’: Parthiv Patel, Virender Sehwag say ‘India need’ someone like Arshdeep Singh in T20 side

The Punjab Kings registered an impressive 12-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 Indian Premier League game on Wednesday. The Mayank Agarwal-led side, known for its aggressive brand of cricket, put 198/5 on the board before restricting the Mumbai Indians in the run-chase, enforcing a fifth-straight loss on Rohit Sharma's side at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

While batting has been one of the glaring positives for the Punjab Kings, the performances of Arshdeep Singh with the ball have been key to the side's success so far. The left-arm Indian youngster has been fairly economical for the side – especially in the death overs. Against Gujarat Titans, Arshdeep bowled a brilliant 18th over as he conceded only five runs; he repeated the heroics in the game against MI, when he restricted Suryakumar Yadav throughout the 18th over of the innings again, conceding only 5.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Parthiv Patel were impressed with Arshdeep's outings in the two games, with the latter calling for his inclusion in Team India as well.

“Rabada and Arshdeep are important for Punjab Kings. Arshdeep bowled brilliantly. He didn't take a wicket but I was impressed with him. We expect Rabada to perform obviously, as he is an international bowler. But Arshdeep played well in both, against GT as well as against MI. In fact, I would suggest they should save Arshdeep for 2 overs at death. 18th and 20th over should be given to Arshdeep; give Smith an over earlier. Or you can even drop Odean Smith and play an extra bowler,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, meanwhile, said India are in a need of a left-arm seamer and Arshdeep could be a “great option.”

“Even if you take the previous year, he bowled one great over to Sanju Samson. Arshdeep is doing the job which is often difficult for a fast bowler. And he is doing that successfully. He is obviously bowling the yorkers well, but his bowling with the new ball has been great as well. He has variety, and he has that temperament as well. He is executing his skills under pressure, which is quite difficult,” said Parthiv.

“I think that's the reason he was with the team during the Sri Lanka series. He is being recognized and he is improving day by day. India need a left-arm seamer and he could be a great option.”

